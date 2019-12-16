NetActuate has announced a major expansion in its New York City data center.

Significant additional capacity is now available at NetActuate’s New York data center for bare metal, virtual machines, colocation, and network services. The NYIIX is one of the world’s largest and most active carrier-neutral IP peering exchanges, ranking internationally in the top 10 among other exchanges. Redundant fiber cables connect the NYIIX to other carrier hotels in the area.

HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SSAE-16 compliant

NetActuate’s New York data center is certified compliant for HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SSAE-16. NetActuate’s experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support. Customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect said:

“Our engineers have been hard at work expanding our New York City data center capacity. Having a robust presence and greater availability of services in 85 10th Avenue is an important part of our strategic upgrade plan for NetActuate’s entire global footprint.”

