Cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp announced the acquisition of Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics with offices in Paris, France. The duo didn’t share the financial details of the transaction.

Optimized and automated workload in cloud

Data Mechanics allows organizations to capitalize on an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes, Apache Spark. The acquisition of Data Mechanics comes less than a year after the company’s Spot acquisition, now known as Spot by NetApp, which is a CloudOps provider that automates and optimizes workloads running in public cloud environments.

According to the announcement, the Data Mechanics team and IP will be integrated with the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio. The company aims to accelerate the development of the Spot Wave solution, which simplifies, optimizes, and automates Spark workloads running in public clouds. Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Public Cloud Services business unit said,

“Now more than ever, our customers are adopting cloud-first and cloud-native strategies that will enable them to be more agile and adaptable in the face of unprecedented data growth. Adding Data Mechanics to our existing solutions will make it simpler and more cost-effective for organizations across all industries to fully leverage Apache Spark and Kubernetes to advance their data and cloud initiatives.”

