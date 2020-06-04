Cloud data services provider NetApp announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spot. NetApp also announced that with this acquisition, it will establish leadership in Application Driven Infrastructure. Application Driven Infrastructure translates the application’s workload patterns and drives the best possible level of performance and cost for storage and compute.

Save up to 90% cloud expenses

NetApp also claims that with the acquisition, two companies will help customers save up to 90 percent of their compute and storage cloud expenses, which typically make up 70 percent of total cloud spending, and will help accelerate public cloud adoption. Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, Public Cloud Services, NetApp said,