Cloud data services provider NetApp announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Spot. NetApp also announced that with this acquisition, it will establish leadership in Application Driven Infrastructure. Application Driven Infrastructure translates the application’s workload patterns and drives the best possible level of performance and cost for storage and compute.
NetApp also claims that with the acquisition, two companies will help customers save up to 90 percent of their compute and storage cloud expenses, which typically make up 70 percent of total cloud spending, and will help accelerate public cloud adoption. Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, Public Cloud Services, NetApp said,
“In today’s public clouds, speed is the new scale. However, waste in the public clouds driven by idle resources and overprovisioned resources is a significant and a growing customer problem slowing down more public cloud adoption. The combination of NetApp’s leading shared storage platform for block, file, and object and Spot’s compute platform will deliver a leading solution for the continuous optimization of cost for all workloads, both cloud-native and legacy. Optimized customers are happy customers and happy customers deploy more to the public clouds.”
