Cloud data services provider NetApp acquired Talon Storage. Enterprises can seamlessly centralize data in the cloud while still maintaining a consistent branch office experience with the combination of NetApp Cloud Volumes and Talon FAST. Talon FAST provides a “Global File Cache” service for ROBO workloads which enables file server consolidation into a secure, globally accessible file system on our public cloud platform. NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service and Azure NetApp Files will be integrated with Talon’s software.
Global File Cache service
Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services said,
“As we grow our cloud data services offerings with solutions like Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service, Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Insights, we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads. We share the same vision as the team did at Talon, a unified footprint of unstructured data that all users access seamlessly, regardless of where in the world they are, as if all users and data were in the same physical location. And to do this without impacting workflow, user experience, and at a lower cost.”
