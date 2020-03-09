Cloud data services provider NetApp acquired Talon Storage. Enterprises can seamlessly centralize data in the cloud while still maintaining a consistent branch office experience with the combination of NetApp Cloud Volumes and Talon FAST. Talon FAST provides a “Global File Cache” service for ROBO workloads which enables file server consolidation into a secure, globally accessible file system on our public cloud platform. NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service and Azure NetApp Files will be integrated with Talon’s software.

Global File Cache service

