Global cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp introduced new additions and enhanced capabilities across its hybrid cloud portfolio. NetApp’s new solutions aim to help organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and accelerate digital transformation. NetApp hybrid cloud solutions simplify putting their data to work for enterprise customers by delivering new secure ways to consume and operate data services for both on-premises and in the cloud.

New additions and enhanced capabilities

The company’s latest release of ONTAP introduces enhanced protection against ransomware, expanded data management capabilities, and NVMe/TCP support for accelerated performance. The company also introduced its new digital wallet capabilities for NetApp Cloud Manager and enhanced data services for simplified administration across a hybrid cloud, which provides more flexible consumption options to better control costs. New Professional Services offerings also help users to unlock the full value of on-premises and hybrid cloud resources.

NetApp’s latest portfolio innovations announced today include:

ONTAP Data Management Software Enhancements: The latest release of ONTAP enables enterprises to autonomously protect against ransomware attacks based on machine learning with integrated preemptive detection and accelerated data recovery. The new release also delivers enterprise-grade performance for SAN and modern workloads with NVMe/TCP support, expanded object storage capabilities, and simplified management. In addition, this latest ONTAP release will power the upcoming NetApp AFF A900, the next-generation high-resiliency all-flash system for business-critical workloads.

Enhanced Data Services: With new digital wallet capabilities available in NetApp Cloud Manager, customers can benefit from greater mobility and more visibility into usage of data service licenses across a hybrid cloud, with prepayment of credits enabling streamlined deployment to avoid procurement hassles. Additional updates include enhancements to NetApp Cloud Backup and Cloud Data Sense services, simplified deployment of Cloud Volumes ONTAP with new customer-ready templates, fully embedded Active IQ, and deeper integrations with NetApp Cloud Insights and ONTAP software to support Kubernetes workloads.

More Flexible Consumption Options: NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription, an on-premises storage-as-a-service offering with native cloud integration, continues to gain momentum with customers. The offering is now supported on four continents, encompassing petabytes of capacity within just under one year of availability. NetApp is now offering a new freemium service tier for Cloud Volumes ONTAP, providing customers with access to a fully featured, perpetual license to use ONTAP in the cloud for workloads needing less than 500GB of storage. This consumption flexibility gives organizations the freedom to use enterprise-grade data services for small workloads such as Kubernetes clusters at no initial cost. An organization only needs to convert to a subscription when the workload matures and scales.

More Accessible Hybrid Cloud Expertise: NetApp is also introducing new Support and Professional Services offerings to make it even easier to access experts for step-by-step guidance as they transition to hybrid cloud. With SupportEdge Advisor for Cloud, NetApp is extending its data center support model to cloud services with rapid, direct access to trained specialists. NetApp Flexible Professional Services (FlexPS) is also available for customers that require on-demand and ongoing support as they transition to a hybrid cloud. With this new subscription-based offering, organizations can get the professional help they need to design and build a data fabric strategy, implement solutions, and optimize their hybrid cloud with predictable costs and avoid procurement delays.

Brad Anderson, executive vice president of Hybrid Cloud group at NetApp said,

“The promised benefits of migrating to the cloud may be profound, but many IT departments are still working to overcome on-premises challenges, like managing the complexity and costs of moving data, protecting against ransomware, and ensuring reliable performance for critical applications. As the hybrid cloud specialist, NetApp can help enterprises move their digital transformation efforts forward to deliver business results faster and within budget, whether they are still developing a strategy or in the middle of executing large-scale migrations.”

