NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced a new release of its ONTAP software that powers data services on-premises and in the cloud. With the updates in the new release, ONTAP software provides a flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, unify data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and simplify consumption and operation of hybrid cloud services.

Helping to implement hybrid cloud strategies

In addition to offerings native integration with public clouds, NetApp is unifying management of on-premises and public cloud environments. Through this management, it delivers new ways to consume and operate data services that make it easier for enterprises to put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it.

Kim Stevenson, senior vice president and general manager, foundational data services business unit at NetApp, said,

“A hybrid cloud strategy is critical to ensuring organizations can keep pace with the growth and complexity of distributed data and applications, thrive in the face of uncertainty and compete effectively in the digital economy. NetApp specializes in helping enterprises at every phase in their digital transformation journeys to implement hybrid cloud strategies and technologies that will help keep them ahead of the curve.”

As the latest enhancement to NetApp’s hybrid cloud portfolio and ONTAP data services, FlexPod is the next generation of the globally trusted converged infrastructure platform from NetApp and Cisco provides a better foundation for hybrid cloud with the flexibility to run and manage all modern workloads.

NetApp Cloud Manager and enhanced multi-cloud management services automate ONTAP data services to simplify application migration, disaster recovery, data protection, governance and compliance. In addition, NetApp Astra, an application-aware data service for Kubernetes, enables customers to manage, protect, and migrate stateful applications in Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and now on-premises.

See more Cloud Computing News