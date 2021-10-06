Cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CloudCheckr. CloudCheckr is a cloud optimization platform providing cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimize cloud resources. NetApp didn’t share the details of the transaction.

Optimized and secure multi-cloud infrastructure

The CloudCheckr acquisition allows NetApp to extend FinOps offerings with the combination of combining critical cost visibility and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and managed services from Spot. The combination will allow customers to understand and improve their cloud resources and realize the benefits of cloud faster and at scale.

The company also stated that it is continuing to invest in the Spot by NetApp portfolio as a part of its cloud strategy. CloudCheckr will complement and expand the Spot portfolio to create a suite of CloudOps services and builds on the acquisition of Data Mechanics. Anthony Lye, executive vice president and general manager of Public Cloud Services business unit at NetApp said,

“Managing costs while accelerating cloud applications is a significant challenge for organizations as they work to maximize the ROI of their cloud investments, all while running at cloud speed. By adding cloud billing analytics, cost management capabilities, cloud compliance and security to our CloudOps platform through the acquisition of CloudCheckr, we are enabling organizations to deploy infrastructure and business applications faster while reducing their capital and operational costs. This is a critical step forward in our FinOps strategy as well as an acceleration of our overall CloudOps leadership. Simply put, NetApp continues to empower customers to achieve more cloud at less cost.”

