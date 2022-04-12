The cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Instaclustr, a platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline, and workflow applications delivered as a service. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

A platform for cloud applications

Managing the growing complexity and operational requirements efficiently of the applications and services is a challenge for already overstretched infrastructure, database, and operations teams, increasing application integration and delivery costs, slowing application delivery, and limiting application innovation.

The acquisition announcement was made after the company completed a series of strategic acquisitions to deliver a best-of-suite platform for CloudOps. NetApp also acquired Spot, CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics, Fylamynt, and now Instaclustr has made Spot by NetApp a compelling platform for applications on one cloud and across multiple clouds, continuous optimization, automation, monitoring, and security combined with expertise in deploying and operating open-source applications, all delivered as a service, on public and private clouds to give customers more cloud with less cost and less time. George Kurian, CEO of NetApp said,

« NetApp has long been a leader in solutions enabling customers to run applications. The acquisition of Instaclustr will combine NetApp’s established leadership in continuous storage and compute optimization with Instaclustr’s fully-managed database and data pipeline services to give customers a Cloud Operations platform that provides the best and most optimized foundation for their applications in the public clouds and on-premises. »