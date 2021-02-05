Cloud data services provider NetApp announced that Carrie Palin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, has joined its Board of Directors.

Deep experience in strategic marketing

Palin’s appointment aligns with NetApp’s commitment to diversity. This brings the number of directors on the NetApp Board to nine, eight of whom are independent and half of whom have been appointed within the last five years.

NetApp Chief Executive Officer George Kurian said,

“NetApp delivers innovation to meet the needs of customers navigating a rapidly changing world. Carrie has deep experience in strategic, customer-focused marketing and insight into how companies are using data to create new customer experiences and new business opportunities. Her experience will enable NetApp’s mission to help organizations advance their businesses through data.”

Carrie Palin is senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Splunk, where she leads Splunk’s marketing and communications strategy.

“NetApp’s growth is impressive and its vision for the future is compelling. As we enter the next decade, it is essential for companies across all industries to better harness the power of data, and NetApp is best positioned to help customers do just that. She look forward to contributing to that journey as a member of the board” according to Carrie Palin.

