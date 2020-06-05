NetNordic group announced that it has acquired Konehuone. Konehuone is a trusted advisor to its customers with a strong focus on modern hyper-converged solutions for data centers and associated professional services. Konehuone also supports customers with their extensive experience from many successful projects regarding datacenter modernization. According to the announcement, NetNordic will gain a strong position in Finnish market with the acquisition.
Journey towards hybrid cloud
Konehuone is located in Finland and estimated revenue for 2020 is EUR 12 million. Jarl Øverby, CEO of NetNordic Group said,
“NetNordic has been present in Finland for ten years and has patiently waited for the right opportunity to acquire a quality company with the right competence and culture that would be a good fit with us and also to enhance our industrial and geographical platform for further growth. Konehuone has an impressive growth history and has over the years proved that they serve demanding customers with the highest quality. We look forward to learning and contributing to the continued development.”
