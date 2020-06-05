NetNordic group announced that it has acquired Konehuone. Konehuone is a trusted advisor to its customers with a strong focus on modern hyper-converged solutions for data centers and associated professional services. Konehuone also supports customers with their extensive experience from many successful projects regarding datacenter modernization. According to the announcement, NetNordic will gain a strong position in Finnish market with the acquisition.

Journey towards hybrid cloud

Konehuone is located in Finland and estimated revenue for 2020 is EUR 12 million. Jarl Øverby, CEO of NetNordic Group said,