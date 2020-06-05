Netrality Properties announced that it has closed the sale Internap‘s data center facilities in Houston, Texas. INAP will continue to provide network services in the building, serving existing and potential future customers, and will become a customer of Netrality Data Centers going forward with respect to its network point of presence. Netrality also announced that the company will provide on-premise colocation services including: space, power and connectivity at the Houston data center.
Higher-density requirements
Netrality today has over 3 million square feet and 100 megawatts of capacity across six strategic data centers in five markets. Gerald Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers said,
“We are excited about the acquisition of INAP’s colocation and meet-me-room assets at 1301 Fannin. The synergies between our two ecosystems of service providers will create seamless connectivity options for our customers, enriching the interconnectivity of our Houston data center. INAP’s space can accommodate higher-density requirements which nicely complements our existing colocation space and allows us to cater to a wider range of customers.”
