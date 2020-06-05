Netrality Properties announced that it has closed the sale Internap‘s data center facilities in Houston, Texas. INAP will continue to provide network services in the building, serving existing and potential future customers, and will become a customer of Netrality Data Centers going forward with respect to its network point of presence. Netrality also announced that the company will provide on-premise colocation services including: space, power and connectivity at the Houston data center.

Higher-density requirements

Netrality today has over 3 million square feet and 100 megawatts of capacity across six strategic data centers in five markets. Gerald Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers said,