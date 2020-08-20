Netskope, a cloud security company, expanded its Netskope NewEdge network with a new data center in Tel Aviv. The expansion of the Tel Aviv data center enhances the NewEdge infrastructure, making an increased investment in the region.

Data protection and security services to every corner of the globe

Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers. This global security network enables Netskope’s security cloud to deliver real-time, cloud-native security without the traditional performance security trade-off.

Jason Hofmann, VP of Platform Architecture and Services at Netskope, said,

“Since the Tel Aviv data center went live, average latency from in-region users to NewEdge has been reduced to less than 5ms. This translates into faster downloads, quicker page load times, plus overall improved cloud and SaaS application performance. NewEdge is by far the world’s highest-performing security private cloud network and this roll-out exemplifies how Netskope is bringing its data protection and security services to every corner of the globe.”

NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes.