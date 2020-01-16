Beeks Financial Cloud Group opens new data centers in London, Paris, and Singapore to expand its international footprint.

Financial services cloud provider Beeks has announced the launch of new data centers to grow its footprint in ‘key’ financial hubs around the world. The company is taking space in the Equinix PA3 center in Paris, Equinix SG1, its second site in Singapore, and Equinix LD8, its fourth foray into London. Under the latest deal, Beeks has expanded its data center capacity by 45% in the past nine months.

A step for significant geographical expansion

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks Financial Cloud Group, talked about the launch of the new data center, saying,

“We are pleased to announce the launch of these new locations, chosen as they have proved to be desirable to our clients and partners. One of our goals at IPO was for significant geographical expansion, and I am delighted that we can deliver this advantage to our customers, having grown from nine to 15 locations since that time.”

“By continuing to increase our global presence, we open up greater hosting and connectivity opportunities for our growing number of clients,” he added.

With this deal, Beeks’ global network reached 15 to meet demand. The Scottish firm, Beek, started serving with a single data center in New Jersey in 2010.

