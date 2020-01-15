Matt Garman, a longtime Amazon Web Services engineering executive, has named as the new sales chief for its cloud unit of Amazon.com.

Matt Garman will lead the cloud unit’s sales and marketing teams, according to a memo AWS chief Andrew R. Jassy sent to employees on Friday. The company cloud unit has grown with Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google. Garman, the new sales chief for its cloud unit will report to Andy Jassy.

Previous marketing chief moved to Oracle

AWS chief Andy Jassy said in the note that AWS’s previous marketing chief, Ariel Kelman, is leaving the company to “pursue another endeavor.” He moved to Oracle, according to CNBC.

Garman last month was named to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos’s strategy-setting S-team. He previously was the head of the engineering team responsible for Amazon’s rented computing power services. He has been working Amazon since 2006 after finishing business school.

Rachel Thornton will replace as marketing chief. She, Teresa Carlson and Mike Clayville, leaders of AWS’s government and business sales groups, will report to Garman.

