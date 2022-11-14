The latest enhancements to VMware Anywhere Workspace further incorporate intelligence and automation into every step of the process.

VMware announced that Horizon 8 customers using new Horizon SaaS subscriptions will be able to use their on-premises and cloud deployments.

subscriptions will be able to use their and cloud deployments. At VMware Explore 2022 Europe, VMware is unveiling new and enhanced offerings for VMware Cross- Cloud services to help customers navigate the multi-cloud era.

VMware is introducing new features for its Anywhere Workspace platform to help IT teams easily manage hybrid environments and improve their productivity with automation. VMware Anywhere Workspace enables hybrid work using Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), VDI and DaaS, Digital Employee Experience (DEX), and Workspace Security.

Improving employee experience

The latest updates to VMware Anywhere Workspace span digital employee experience management, IT orchestration, and VMware Horizon Cloud. The new improvements incorporate intelligence and automation into every step of the process to simplify IT operations and enable a more secure and flexible digital employee experience.

VMware is broadening the coverage of its Digital Employee Experience solution to support Digital Employee Experience Management for third-party managed Windows devices. The solution allows organizations to seamlessly manage the digital workspace experience for multiple endpoints. Organizations can also transition to modern management by communicating with all employees and saving IT time and money.

With the new updates to Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator, automation beyond device-based task-specific workflows within Workspace ONE will be enabled for context-driven ticketing workflows that span 3rd party IT systems. VMware also announced that Horizon 8 customers with new Horizon SaaS subscriptions will be able to use their on-premises and cloud deployments to connect to Horizon Cloud next-gen, enabling a hybrid cloud experience. Customers can also enable Phishing and Content Protection on Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense, which is coming soon as a Beta release. Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager of End-User Computing at VMware said,

« Organizations are searching for a balance in the hybrid work model that enables successful remote work while preserving a creative culture that fosters innovation. To develop a successful hybrid working model, organizations need to automate how they deliver, manage and better secure hybrid workstyles. The enhancements we are announcing today to VMware Anywhere Workspace bring us one step closer to VMware’s vision of delivering autonomous workspaces. »