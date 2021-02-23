The Nextcloud team introduced Nextcloud Hub 21 at a virtual presentation streamed worldwide. Nextcloud stated that the latest version provides up to 10x better performance. Nextcloud Hub 21 also offers various improvements in file handling performance with Files High Performance Back-end and important new collaboration features in Text, Talk, Groupware, and Files. Nextcloud Hub 21 is currently available to download on the company’s website.

Nextcloud Hub 21 offers:

High Performance Back-end for Nextcloud Files: reduces server load from desktop clients and web interface polling by 90% while delivering instant notifications to users.

Wide range of performance improvements all over on top, decreasing loading times of pages and reducing the load on the server

Collaborative features: new Whiteboard, author colors in Text, and Document Templates to increase team productivity.

Nextcloud Talk: debuts message status indicators, a raise hand feature, a group conversation description, and more.

A range of Groupware improvements like drag-and-drop and nicer threading in Mail and syncing social media avatars in Contacts.

Frank Karlitschek, CEO and Founder, Nextcloud, said,

“With the COVID crisis continuing to force employees to work from home, Nextcloud server administrators need to keep adding capacity. Nextcloud 21 will reduce the load on servers, enabling more employees to work without requiring additional hardware. At the same time, the new collaboration features improve the day to day productivity and support team members in getting more work done in less time.”

