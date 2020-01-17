Nextcloud announced at a Berlin event immediate availability of Nextcloud Hub that integrates collaborative document editing with real-time communication and secure file exchange.

Nextcloud’s new Nextcloud Hub brings together the enterprise file sync and shares solution Nextcloud Files, the unified team chat and video meeting platform Nextcloud Talk, and the personal information management solution Nextcloud Groupware with an integrated collaborative office suite. Nextcloud brings a free, open-source, on-premises office suite to millions of users, lowering the barrier to use. Hub also brings office integration to a new level with the built-in sidebar featuring an insight in file activities, file versions, comments, chat, and video calls.

Complete solution

Frank Karlitschek, founder and CEO at Nextcloud said,

“The market has been asking for an on-premises alternative to foreign cloud services that protects the digital sovereignty of its users. Nextcloud Hub is the first, complete and well-integrated collaboration platform that can be hosted on internal enterprise infrastructure.”

Jos Poortvliet, head of marketing at Nextcloud said,

“There is a growing demand for an on-premises cloud collaboration solution which puts the IT department in control. Being forced on the rolling release schedule of a SAAS vendor and lacking real infrastructure integration is causing headaches in many organizations.”

