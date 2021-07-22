Data center provider NEXTDC’s M2 Melbourne data center will now provide low-latency, secure access directly to Google Cloud from anywhere in Australia. While helping the journey to hybrid cloud, NEXTDC offers direct, highly reliable, and very low latency connections to Google Cloud.

Two options for connecting Google Cloud

Direct access helps to achieve maximum performance by close to eliminating latency and jitter across the network. There are two options for connecting Google Cloud through M2 Melbourne: Google Cloud’s Dedicated Interconnect accessed via a Cross Connect or Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect solution via NEXTDC’s AXON interconnection platform.

NEXTDC’s CEO Craig Scroggie said,

“The addition of these two new Google Cloud Interconnect services offers enterprise and government organizations greater depth and diversity when optimizing their Hybrid and Multi-Cloud strategies. In addition to providing an increased level of security and reliability, these new Google Interconnect locations will vastly expand Australia’s access to one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud platforms.”

AXON interconnects NEXTDC’s national data center footprint to Australia’s largest and most network-rich partner ecosystems as a powerful interconnection platform.

