Thrive, a provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired ONI, a leading U.K. Cloud, hybrid managed IT, Cisco Gold Partner and data center services provider based in Luton, Bedfordshire, England.

Adding Microsoft and cybersecurity capabilities to ONI

Thrive has accelerated growth with its recent investment from Court Square Capital Partners, and the ONI acquisition marks the company’s initial steps to significantly increase its geographic footprint, both domestically and internationally.

Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive, said,

“ONI is a tremendous IT managed services company with deep Cisco WAN, Unified Communication and Cloud expertise. We were attracted to ONI due to their strong management team, led by CEO Kevin Kivlochan, attractive customer base, and desirable geographic location, just north of London. Thrive plans to add our robust Microsoft and cybersecurity capabilities to assist the ONI clientele, and we’re very excited to utilize their expert WAN engineering team to drive additional value to Thrive’s client base.”

ONI has been providing transformative digital technologies for more than 25 years and is a highly reputable center of excellence for digital transformation. ONI’s specific expertise includes core network infrastructure, unified communications and collaboration, contact center solutions, data center services, connectivity, and cybersecurity. ONI Cloud services are delivered from its Tier 3+ data center, located in the South East of England.

Mr. Kivlochan will become the Chief Executive for Thrive’s European Operations, reporting directly to Rob Stephenson, and all ONI personnel will remain onboard working directly for him.

