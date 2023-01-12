Nfina Technologies has announced the release of Nfina-View for IaaS and DRaaS , offering remote monitoring and failover features.

Nfina-View also offers an automated disaster recovery testing feature to help organizations prepare themselves for difficult situations.

Hybrid cloud or multi-cloud IT infrastructure is a combination of public and private cloud services that are used together to provide an effective solution for businesses while also enabling them to reduce their total cost of ownership. Manufacturer of servers and data storage systems based in the US, Nfina Technologies also provides hyper-converged, converged, SAN, NAS, and edge devices in addition to hybrid cloud solutions.

Instant access to vital information

The new Nfina-View solution gives IT managers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) instant access to vital information about their systems in an effort to improve IT responsiveness and efficiency.

« Nfina-View integrates data from an IT infrastructure, including servers (on-prem and cloud), storage pools, and networking, and provides a summarized view of the entire data network. »

Nfina’s Backup and Disaster Recovery solution include geo-redundant data backup and disaster recovery. Fixed snapshots are supported by all of Nfina’s storage solutions (Hybrid Cloud, Hyperconverged, Hyperconverged Clusters, SAN, and NAS), providing protection from ransomware. In the event that the primary system fails or a proactive transfer of a user’s workload is necessary, users can failover and restore activities to a backup site to reduce downtime.

Nfina-View’s Rollback capability could also be used in case of a cyberattack to restore the system to its previous state, protecting machines from ransomware. This could also mean that after a cyberattack if any user data is lost, it can be easily obtained back. Additionally, Nfina-View offers a Disaster Recovery Testing feature, which will help organizations prepare themselves for difficult situations.

Warren Nicholson, President, and CEO of Nfina Technologies said,

« Nfina-View is designed for hybrid IT and supports variable deployment possibilities, including fully on-prem, private cloud, public cloud, colocation, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud. Organizations of all industries and sizes who desire an interface providing real-time and historical data on system state and performance will benefit from our software. »