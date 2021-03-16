NGINX introduces NGINX Instance Manager, a tool that simplifies NGINX asset management, configuration, and visibility. The new tool is an ideal solution for DevOps who are NGINX experts and have experience with NGINX configurations.

Features

NGINX Inventory Management: NGINX Instance Manager allows users to quickly discover both NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus instances. It eliminates the challenge of tracking all NGINX instances.

Compliance with corporate security policies: NGINX’s new tool identifies instances that are running software versions impacted by Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures or CVEs for short. Thus, it allows users to upgrade the instances to a version with fixes for the CVEs.

NGINX configuration management: NGINX Instance Manager’s Analyzer is capable of scanning configurations automatically and makes change recommendations based on best practices gleaned from issues that our customer success team has encountered in customer production environments. Then, with the Monaco Editor, these recommendations can be implemented, as well as other necessary changes.

Seamless NGINX monitoring: NGINX Instance Manager allows users to forward operational metrics to users’ preferred monitoring tools, such as Grafana or Prometheus.

Automated NGINX configuration and maintenance: NGINX’s new solutions provide simple RESTful APIs that allows DevOps teams to automate instance discovery, configuration, and ongoing monitoring.

