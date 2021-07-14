NGINX announced that the NGINX Plus-based version of NGINX Ingress Controller, with and without NGINX App Protect, is now available on AWS Marketplace for Containers. This addition strengthens NGINX’s partnership with AWS, enabling users to deliver high‑performance, cloud‑native apps with ease.

Two options

NGINX offers two options to users to make them Kubernetes deployment production-grade:

Option 1: NGINX Ingress Controller – The first step towards making Kubernetes production‑grade is the addition of an Ingress controller that increases resiliency, enable rapid scalability, and support self‑service. Try free for 30 days.

Option 2: NGINX Ingress Controller with NGINX App Protect – As the Kubernetes apps mature, you’ll need to enhance security to reduce the risk of breaches and single points of failure. The deployment of a flexible web application firewall at the point of Ingress moves the WAF closer to your Kubernetes apps and eliminates the need for a separate WAF device.

It also comes with two different support options. The offering is backed up by F5’s Kubernetes experts. The support tiers are:

Premium Edition (24/7 support) – Recommended for large production deployments. Available for purchase via AWS or bring your own license (BYOL).

Standard Edition (9 a.m. – 5 p.m. support, customer time zone) – Recommended for smaller production, development, and test deployments. Available with BYOL.

