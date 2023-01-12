IBM has announced the appointment of Nicola Hodson as the Chief Executive Officer of IBM UK and Ireland.

Dr. Hodson joins IBM from another tech giant, Microsoft, and brings deep technology industry expertise.

In her new role, she will be responsible for business operations, driving revenue growth, client satisfaction, and employee engagement.

IBM appointed Nicola Hodson as Chief Executive Officer of IBM in the UK and Ireland. In her new role, Dr. Hodson succeeds Sreeram Visvanathan, who is leaving IBM after a 22-year career. Dr. Hodson joins the company from Microsoft.

Nicola Hodson is bringing deep technology industry expertise, as well as extensive experience in business and digital transformation, sales and IT in leading global companies. In her new role, Dr. Hodson will be responsible for business operations, driving revenue growth, client satisfaction, and employee engagement in the UK and Ireland.

Dr. Hodson joins the company from Microsoft, where she served as Vice President of Customer & Partner Solutions, Transformation, and a member of its global leadership team for commercial business. She joined Microsoft in 2008 to lead its UK Public Sector business, moving four years later to become the company’s UK Chief Operating Officer. Nicola Hodson, CEO of IBM UK and Ireland said,

« IBM has incredible relevance in the market and I am excited to lead the UK and Ireland business and to work with such a talented team. This is a make-or-break time for all companies and organizations as they move at pace to transform, to adopt new technologies and business models and to deliver on their sustainability ambitions. IBM technology and consulting capabilities in hybrid cloud and AI are helping clients to accelerate their critical transformation journeys. »