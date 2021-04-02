Nimbix is unveiling its new hybrid service and software offering, enabling customers to deploy HPC work on any Kubernetes-enabled infrastructure including their own HPC clusters, any cloud provider, or any combination of both.

To run HPC workloads with centralized control

Customers considering cloud for HPC or a mixture of cloud with on-premises infrastructure can leverage the Nimbix platform to deploy and manage all of their compute endpoints with a unified processing API or single web user interface for their entire global deployment for all of their HPC and AI applications.

Leo Reiter, Nimbix CTO and SVP of Product said,

“While the majority of Enterprises are on a hybrid or multi-cloud trajectory, many technical computing workloads often remain in complex monolithic enclaves, forcing IT departments to bifurcate deployment strategies between sets of use cases. This raises concerns of cost, security, and ongoing operational overhead. Nimbix Cloud Everywhere, powered by JARVICE XE and HyperHub, takes the burden out of “lift and shift” of these workloads, while immediately modernizing their user experience and capabilities. And with the flexibility of the JARVICE Cloud Pack, customers can now quickly prove this concept with minimal risk and cost, on whatever infrastructure they choose.”

The new Nimbix Cloud offering is made possible by JARVICE XE, Nimbix’s flagship HPC software platform, and HyperHub, Nimbix’s application marketplace for HPC and AI. Using enterprise features of JARVICE, customers may download and deploy JARVICE Cloud Pack on an unlimited number of computing clusters or clouds to synchronize HPC applications and workflows and control the cloud infrastructure.

