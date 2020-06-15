Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that its process automation platform Nintex Workflow Cloud is available to organizations in Australia and New Zealand through a Microsoft Azure data center in Victoria. The availability of Nintex Workflow Cloud

To enlarge automation capabilities in the cloud

The availability of Nintex Workflow Cloud via an Australia data center facilitates the company’s adaptation to market-leading automation capabilities. Nintex Workflow Cloud availability joins Nintex for Office 365.

Christian Lucarelli, Vice President, Sales APAC, Nintex, said,

“Digital transformation is at the core of most businesses in the region and spurred on further by the rapid change brought about by COVID-19. As a result, organizations are looking to place their everyday business applications in the cloud and are standardizing on Nintex to support business continuity, improve processes, and quickly automate work. The new Australian data center for Nintex Workflow Cloud will enable regional customers to take advantage of our automation capabilities in the cloud with full support for their Australian and New Zealand data residency requirements, while also benefitting from high availability and resiliency.”

Nintex Workflow Cloud, a cloud-first solution, includes easy-to-use, powerful, and complete set of automation capabilities including process mapping, automatic creation of workflows, robotic process automation (RPA), digital forms, mobile apps, document automation, and process analytics. In addition to this, the new feature within Nintex Workflow Cloud, called Nintex Gateway, gives customers the ability to create workflows that include RPA bots with speed and ease.

The Victoria data center is under SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 accreditations and controls and incorporates industry-standard, stringent encryption and fault-tolerance redundancy. Furthermore, the facility has an exception-free SOC 2 audit report from an independent auditing firm that validated the effectiveness of the security controls in Nintex Workflow Cloud and reflects Nintex’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the protection of customer, partner, and end-user data.