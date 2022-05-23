International cloud and edge provider, G-Core Labs announced that the company is creating IT infrastructure solutions for Nitrado, an international game server hosting company. G-Core Labs’ services have allowed Nitrado to scale its computing power, thus enabling the rapid development of its international products, and the possibility to open data centers in new regions including Brazil & Japan.

Infrastructure and high computing power

The collaboration with G-Core Labs has provided Nitrado with the necessary infrastructure and high computing power all over the world. The company needs these resources to develop its game server hosting services and to expand to new regions. This technological partnership has already enabled the company to launch several new locations, inc. São Paulo (Brazil) & Tokyo (Japan). In these regions, G-Core Labs provides Nitrado with hosting, IP transit, and logistics services.

Nitrado clients use game servers located in secure Tier IV & Tier 3 data centers all around the world, including such cities as Frankfurt, New York, London, Singapore, and Sydney. Andre Reitenbach, CEO of G-Core Labs said,

« We are excited to work with Nitrado. We’ll provide the hosting company with all the resources needed to rapidly develop their international products. The fact that Nitrado has chosen G-Core Labs as its partner matters a lot to us. This is yet another confirmation that our gaming solutions are high-quality: cloud with virtual machines and bare metal servers, a global CDN that is capable of delivering heavy content fast and provides other services, cyber protection that includes protection against massive DDoS attacks, etc. »