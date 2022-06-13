The global software development company, NIX United announced that the company has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. It certifies the company’s expertise in cloud, data, and machine learning engineering and architecture. NIX United’s experts have proved their technical competence in managing big data for global enterprises, working extensively with Google Cloud data analytics products.

Expertise in cloud, data, and machine learning

By achieving this milestone, NIX United showed its commitment to advancing its expertise and know-how in the Google Cloud ecosystem. The company stated that its experts will continue to obtain Google Cloud certification to benefit from all of the platform’s enhanced capabilities and provide the transitions to Google Cloud as easy, fast, and cost-effective as possible. NIX United offers a full set of Google Cloud services, including:

Design and development of cloud application architecture

Design and implementation of cloud infrastructure

Migration to the cloud, including PaaS , SaaS , and hybrid solutions

Modernization of monolithic systems into service-oriented solutions

Building applications with serverless architecture

Security management

CI/CD implementation, transformation, automatization, and maintenance

Data management (data warehousing, ETL, persistence, security) and maintenance

NIX United experts will also have access to unique Google Cloud development and testing toolkits, instructor-led technical training, and accurate, first-hand information on Google’s new products and features as part of the relationship. The partnership will assist NIX professionals in staying current on developing сloud trends and better understanding the benefits of the services.