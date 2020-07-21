A new report published by Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm shows that enterprises in the Nordic region are looking to cloud and data center services providers to help them manage their move to hybrid IT and multi-cloud environments.

Cloud management to save costs

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics indicates that hybrid and multi-cloud setups becoming the new normal in the Nordic region. According to the report, more than half of all companies in the Nordics are planning to migrate their applications to a multi-cloud model.

Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research, said,

“With the advent of complex and advanced technologies, companies are no longer able to handle all aspects of IT transformation on their own. Companies outsource all or part of their IT and cloud management to save costs, to focus on their core businesses and to access innovative services from providers.”

At the same time, in the colocation space, hyperscalers are driving growth in this segment in the Nordics. Colocation service providers that help companies comply with regulations are getting more important. Moreover, the data center market in the region has an increased use of robot monitoring systems, including sensors and video surveillance, the report adds. There will be a growing demand for managed hosting services in the Nordics in the next two to three years.

Nordic enterprises are exploring hyper-converged infrastructure services; however, adoption is low compared with other parts of Europe. Nordic enterprises aim to reduce power, space and cooling costs.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report for the Nordics names Basefarm (Orange Business Services) as a leader in five quadrants, and TeitoEVRY as a leader in four. ATEA and IBM are named as leaders in three quadrants, and Capgemini, Cisco, DXC Technology, Fujitsu and T-Systems are named leaders in two. Accenture, Broadcom/Symantec, Check Point, Dell EMC, DigiPlex, Equinix, Ficolo, HCL, HPE, Interxion, Juniper Networks, KMD, LTI, Nordlo, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, TCS, Trend Micro, VMware and Wipro are all named leaders in one quadrant.