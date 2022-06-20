Popular VPN service provider, NordVPN announced the launch of Meshnet, a new feature that allows users to connect directly to other devices. The new feature eliminates the need to route the traffic through a VPN server.

Encrypted private tunnels

To be able to benefit from Meshnet, users should update their NordVPN app and make sure they are connected via the NordLynx protocol. Then users can turn the new feature on in the app and can link up to 10 personal or 50 external devices. The main cases of Meshnet can be divided into three categories:

File sharing: Meshnet overcomes location limitations and allows users to send or receive files from their family members, friends, or colleagues with ease. Users no longer need to host their work projects on a server in order to make it accessible to other team members or clients, just give them access through NordVPN. The new feature requires two-way consent, so users never have to put their privacy at risk.

Gaming: Meshnet works as a virtual Local Area Network (LAN), so users can play multiplayer games with their friends without needing any LAN cables. Regardless if they live in a different neighborhood or a different country, with Meshnet, users can all connect to the same server from various locations and enjoy their time together.

Internet traffic routing: With Meshnet enabled, users on holiday can route their traffic through a laptop left at home, allowing them to browse the internet with their own IP address. Whereas a regular NordVPN service routes your internet traffic through VPN servers, in the meantime changing your IP address to that of the server, Meshnet lets you create your own NordVPN server through your own or your friends’ devices, no matter where they are in the world.

Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN said,

« Whereas a traditional NordVPN connection redirects your internet traffic through servers, Meshnet lets you create your own NordVPN server, made up of only your own or your friends’ devices, regardless of their location. All that’s needed is a NordVPN subscription. This feature release is a gamechanger and will truly transform how our users utilize NordVPN. Our product team has been working relentlessly for the past few years, which really began with the development of our flagship technology, NordLynx, the bedrock behind Meshnet that allows us to provide amplified privacy solutions without sacrificing industry-leading speed. »