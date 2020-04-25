Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting provider, NovoServe doubled its figures compared to half a year ago. NovoServe’s global bandwidth capacity increased after the company selected NorthC Datacenters as a strategic location for further expanding its presence in the Netherlands. The expansion of its network is meant to enhance network efficiency and bandwidth volume further and is part of a major restructuring of NovoServe’s global high-volume network.

Highly customized dedicated servers

NovoServe also stated that the company’s approach, where it delivers highly customized – though simplified – dedicated servers that would cater to the need of clients with high-demanding applications, including cloud providers, broadcasting, gaming companies and those dealing with financial services and adtech are among the main reasons for NovoServe’s success in growing at such a fast pace. Herke Plantenga, CEO and founder of NovoServe said,