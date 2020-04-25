Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting provider, NovoServe doubled its figures compared to half a year ago. NovoServe’s global bandwidth capacity increased after the company selected NorthC Datacenters as a strategic location for further expanding its presence in the Netherlands. The expansion of its network is meant to enhance network efficiency and bandwidth volume further and is part of a major restructuring of NovoServe’s global high-volume network.
Highly customized dedicated servers
NovoServe also stated that the company’s approach, where it delivers highly customized – though simplified – dedicated servers that would cater to the need of clients with high-demanding applications, including cloud providers, broadcasting, gaming companies and those dealing with financial services and adtech are among the main reasons for NovoServe’s success in growing at such a fast pace. Herke Plantenga, CEO and founder of NovoServe said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Bandwidth usage in our network is growing quite fast, due to new customers being added to our portfolio, as well as existing clients. Some of whom provide international video streaming services. In anticipation of customers’ expectations, new and existing ones, we wanted to take our global network management and support capabilities to the next level. The significant growth potential in our network infrastructure is important, as it provides our customers the opportunity to expand their IaaS environments and support business growth easily. Especially for those kinds of customers, scalability is important, as the flexibility provides them the ability to address peaks in network and server requirements as it comes.”
Discussion about this post