The National Security Agency (NSA) modernizes its on-premise GovCloud with the acquisition of Hybrid Compute Initiative (HCI).

John Sherman, the CIO of the Intelligence Community (IC), talked about the new acquisition at NSA’s Hybrid Compute Initiative (HCI) at an AFCEA NOVA conference. He defined this plan as an evolution of the agency’s current GovCloud environment.

Two acquisitions at the same time

After IC acquired Hybrid Compute Initiative (HCI), they will enhance and replace the on-premise, NSA-operated GovCloud, moving to a managed services model in March. Sherman said:

“HCI will be tailored to address the massive processing and analytical requirements that NSA has, the software that must … run at very honed specifications on bare metal hardware and cloud computing that must be bought in bulk given … the data quantities and processing demands at NSA,”

At the same time, the CIA has declared its plan to develop the intelligence community by contracting multiple cloud service providers split between two distinct environments. The new multi-cloud contract that costs tens of billions of dollars will have a 15-year period.

Sherman who told about these two acquisitions underlined that they are complementary in nature and not at all competing. He continued;