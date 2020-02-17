Ntirety, the managed cloud services provider, introduced the completion of compliance of its first post-merger certification for the Payment Card Industry (PCI).

Ntirety, which delivers private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solution announced that they received first post-merger certification for Payment Card Industry (PCI). Also, they will have access to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA); HITRUST; Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1, 2, & 3; and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Privacy.

Certifications for security

Ntirety provides multi-cloud solutions and guarantees improvements with its Guidance Level Agreements (GLAs) that reduce risks and optimize costs. The security of customer information with security and compliance certifications including CI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1, 2 & 3, and GDPR Privacy.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ntirety has completed its first post-merger PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 1, 2 & 3, alt=”hristopher Riley, Chief Information Security Officer, Ntirety.” width=”208″ height=”208″ />and GDPR assessments. This assessment cycle afforded us the opportunity to showcase our people, process and technology, while also furthering the Ntirety mission of enabling businesses to move forward with less risk,”

said Christopher Riley, Chief Information Security Officer, Ntirety. Emil Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer, Ntirety also made a comment:

“These compliance efforts mark a significant milestone for Ntirety, following our merger in January 2019. Not only do they ensure that our customers can have peace of mind knowing that their data is being protected to the highest standard, but this is a significant step forward in the maturation of Ntirety as a company and as a team.”

Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research, talked about services that were certified as part of this assessment, saying:

“Organizations that have significant security and compliance requirements continue to seek the help of MSPs and infrastructure service providers for the expertise and help with overall management. Few providers are able to offer a full range of capabilities across a wide range of compliance scenarios deployed on both public and private clouds, but Ntirety has built this kind of portfolio and is successfully serving the momentum building in this segment.”

In addition to these compliances, Ntirety is also compliant with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) standard aimed at educational institutions, and educational software SAAS providers.