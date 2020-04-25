NTT‘s new SDI services offer a new wat to manage IT infrastructure using telemetry and service management data giving organizations the flexibility to closely align their services with their business requirements and outcomes. NTT’s new SDI Services will enable organizations to capture the full benefit of their software-defined, programmable infrastructure investments.

Lifecycle Management :

Simplifies lifecycle management to make sure equipment is running the latest software to meet compliance, through our Digital Wallet. The features include: secure single sign-on to our user experience portal with persona-based user access rights and required privileges to consume services

digital Wallet enabling full visibility and insight to both perpetual licenses and subscription software by providing a consolidated view across vendors by integrating to smart accounts

provides near real-time visibility of license information, order information and usage information

request fulfilment executed by NTT Ltd. for moves, adds, changes, deletions, based on business needs

Policy Deployment and Compliance:

Delivers consistent multivendor technical services for network redesign and deployment, helping clients gain control of their software-defined infrastructure investments with ongoing feature reviews and activation services. Key features include: realtime monitoring and automation approach to infrastructure management

controller-led provision and compliance systems that manages policies and assurance capabilities.

use case deployment framework that delivers strategic guidance, best practices, validated designs, proven processes, and recommended adjustments

proactive management of controller and device hardware, software, and configuration standards

Assurance and Operations Support:

Offloads operational management tasks from in-house staff, including proactive monitoring, with the help of advanced telemetry, change management support for patching, problem management with root cause analysis and compliance management by leveraging the digital intelligence, automation and orchestration delivered through our service platform. Key features include: commonality of connectivity and a single digital experience to support controller-based automation and assurance models

bringing operational technology connectivity and automations to network operations to reduce network complexity

dev Ops based operational teams will be able to achieve a state of predictive services that fix problems long before they become incidents and impact services.

Business outcome management: