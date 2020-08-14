Global technology services provider, NTT announced the launch of its Private Cloud for Enterprise service in Hong Kong and Singapore. NTT provides private cloud solutions developed for enterprise workloads ranging from ERP to analytics and AI. The company also stated that with the flexibility and the global coverage of Private Cloud for Enterprise, clients will be able to scale quickly as needed and optimize costs. Additionally, NTT is investing further in Hong Kong and Singapore markets to expand its capabilities in addressing market needs for customized, dedicated private cloud deployments.

Hybrid cloud management

Together with Private Cloud for Enterprise, NTT provides services such as hybrid cloud management, advanced networking, and built-in security. Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President, Services for NTT said,