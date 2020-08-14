Global technology services provider, NTT announced the launch of its Private Cloud for Enterprise service in Hong Kong and Singapore. NTT provides private cloud solutions developed for enterprise workloads ranging from ERP to analytics and AI. The company also stated that with the flexibility and the global coverage of Private Cloud for Enterprise, clients will be able to scale quickly as needed and optimize costs. Additionally, NTT is investing further in Hong Kong and Singapore markets to expand its capabilities in addressing market needs for customized, dedicated private cloud deployments.
Hybrid cloud management
Together with Private Cloud for Enterprise, NTT provides services such as hybrid cloud management, advanced networking, and built-in security. Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President, Services for NTT said,
“Enterprises today are using various applications with a large amount of data stored in various platforms and they want to manage their hybrid IT securely. Our Private Cloud service will specifically target these high growth sectors supporting clients to manage their critical applications, including SAP, to enhance the agility and flexibility in securely managing large volumes of data in the cloud. Our top tier infrastructure, managed and professional services will respond to the strong and growing digital transformation demands in Asia. Financial clients, for example, can quickly develop new businesses by incorporating the latest technologies while complying with security regulation in each country. Manufacturers, for example, can fuel growth of their business leveraging private cloud to power critical and time-sensitive business operations.”
