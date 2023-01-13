Aviatrix will help NTT Data to quickly and easily deploy, manage, and monitor their cloud networks with the new Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform.

networking is a technology that enables organizations to connect multiple and networks together. With the SAP application up-time of Aviatrix, NTT Data will now be able to provide a cloud NaaS to support enterprise SAP deployments.

NTT Data Business Solutions is an IT services provider that offers a range of solutions to help businesses optimize their operations and maximize their profits. It offers an advanced portfolio of consulting, application, business process, cloud, and infrastructure services to businesses and governments worldwide. Aviatrix is a cloud networking platform that provides a comprehensive set of solutions for enterprises to securely connect to the cloud.

Secure multi-cloud alternative

NTT Data Business Solutions has deployed the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform as the technology underlying the Cloud Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Because native Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and/or Google Cloud services have networking, security, visibility, and multi-cloud constraints, NTT Data Business Solutions uses Aviatrix to provide business-critical SAP application services for enterprise clients.

With multi-cloud networking, NTT Data can now easily move workloads between clouds and ensure that their data is secure and compliant with regulations. Nauman Mustafa, Vice President of Business Development and Global Service Provider Partners at Aviatrix said,

« Multicloud networking is fundamental to enterprise cloud infrastructure today. NTT DATA Business Solutions is a globally recognized solution provider, delivering proven solutions for business-critical enterprise SAP applications in the cloud. It has been a pleasure working with our partners at NTT DATA Business Solutions to architect, deploy, and operate their cloud NaaS infrastructure in support of their Intelligent Enterprise SAP services. »