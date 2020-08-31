NTT DATA announced that the company has entered an agreement to acquire Acorio. The acquisition will allow NTT DATA, also a ServiceNow Elite Partner, to add breadth and depth of experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem. NTT DATA will also enhance the scale and scope of its ServiceNow strategy, architecture, application development, implementation and operations with Acorio. The company also stated that it will expand NTT DATA’s talent and recruiting pipeline.
IT Service Management, Implementation and Integration
Acorio brings in both traditional IT Service Management, Implementation and Integration as well as platform leadership in emerging ServiceNow product lines: Employee and Customer Workflows, HR Service Delivery, Customer Service Management (CSM), GRC, Custom Apps, and more. Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services said,
“Especially now, our clients are looking to accelerate their digital transformations. Acorio is a proven leader in implementing ServiceNow and its ecosystem to automate workflows in order to unite and empower all other enterprise technology. We believe Acorio is the most experienced and innovative partner to deliver the platform expertise and transformation needed to support modern enterprises’ rapid adoption of ServiceNow. The company’s vertical portfolio and client base complements and aligns perfectly with ours.”
