NTT DATA announced that the company has entered an agreement to acquire Acorio. The acquisition will allow NTT DATA, also a ServiceNow Elite Partner, to add breadth and depth of experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem. NTT DATA will also enhance the scale and scope of its ServiceNow strategy, architecture, application development, implementation and operations with Acorio. The company also stated that it will expand NTT DATA’s talent and recruiting pipeline.

IT Service Management, Implementation and Integration

Acorio brings in both traditional IT Service Management, Implementation and Integration as well as platform leadership in emerging ServiceNow product lines: Employee and Customer Workflows, HR Service Delivery, Customer Service Management (CSM), GRC, Custom Apps, and more. Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services said,