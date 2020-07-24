NTT announced that it has expanded its cloud exchange offerings in the United States. NTT now offers data center customers access to cloud exchange services from PacketFabric. The company’s Cloud Connect portfolio enables customers to integrate public clouds with their enterprise applications running in NTT’s data centers. Its Network-as-a-Service platform leverages an automated Software Defined Network (SDN)-based network architecture and a private, secure network to enable dynamic, real-time connectivity services between colocation facilities at terabit-scale.

PacketFabrics’ private network connectivity between more than 170 colocation facilities across 24 global markets, enables, scalable network deployment via its Application Program Interface and web-based portal. NTT’s portfolio also provides flexibility to easily provision, deploy, and scale through a secure SDN and portal. NTT’s Cloud Connect service includes connections to AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud, as well as hundreds of other clouds and networks.