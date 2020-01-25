Global technology services provider NTT announced the launch of its own new Global Data Centers division.

A new Global Data Centers division is announced by the NTT, which incorporates e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, RagingWire, and other data center companies that formerly sat under the NTT Communications brand. The division operates now with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions, and providing NTT Group clients and partners.

Comprehensive end-to-end stack of data center solutions

Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT’s Global Data Centers division said,