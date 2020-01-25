Global technology services provider NTT announced the launch of its own new Global Data Centers division.
A new Global Data Centers division is announced by the NTT, which incorporates e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, RagingWire, and other data center companies that formerly sat under the NTT Communications brand. The division operates now with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions, and providing NTT Group clients and partners.
Comprehensive end-to-end stack of data center solutions
Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT’s Global Data Centers division said,
“We understand the core challenges our clients grapple with today as they move along the road of digital transformation. Having one data center partner covering their global requirements makes it easier for clients to reach their business objectives, in a time where huge growth in cloud and data usage is creating a growing demand for data center capacity. So, we are bringing together our global data center businesses into one entity, offering a comprehensive end-to-end stack of data center solutions and services to support our clients’ demands.”
