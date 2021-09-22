Hybrid multi-cloud computing company, Nutanix and Citrix Systems announced that two companies are joining forces to help customers to be able to access apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyper-converged infrastructure and multi hybrid-cloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.

Secure, reliable work from anywhere

The duo is powering remote work environments for thousands of customers, including large organizations. Nutanix and Citrix will be able to provide a fully comprehensive desktop-as-a-service solution for users, allowing them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. The duo also stated that under the newly announced partnership:

Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers an ideal IT environment to support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services in a hybrid multi-cloud environment. Customers will be able to take advantage of Nutanix HCI, whether on-premises or in the public cloud , delivering simplicity, cost advantages, and a unified management plane enabling workload portability across clouds.

Citrix will become the preferred enterprise end-user computing solution on the Nutanix Cloud Platform . Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information, and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information, and devices are safe. The solution is the market-leading virtual desktop infrastructure broker for thousands of Nutanix customers including the largest global enterprises, and customers will be able to take advantage of it to create a unified digital workspace platform that delivers application and data security, IT efficiency, and productivity across all vertical and use cases.

Hector Lima, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Citrix said,

“Companies around the world are quickly moving toward a hybrid workforce. In strengthening our partnership, Citrix and Nutanix can deliver the right building blocks for customers to make the transition successfully and reap the benefits it can provide in attracting and retaining talent, scaling operations, and creating competitive advantage.”

See more Cloud Computing News