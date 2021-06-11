Nutanix and HPE announced the expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multi-cloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake.

Fully-managed cloud service

The fully-managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.

Keith White, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said,

“Customers want to simplify database operations and management to move away from IT siloes that can often lead to higher maintenance costs, security risks, and lack of flexibility to deploy and run solutions. By building on our successful collaboration with Nutanix, together the HPE GreenLake and the Nutanix Era database operations and management software solution will increase agility, simplify operations and cut costs by delivering a fully managed cloud offering.”

By combining Nutanix Era on HPE ProLiant servers, customers can modernize, consolidate, and automate tasks across their databases and gain support for multi-database operations management, including Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PostgresSQL, and MariaDB.

