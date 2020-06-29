Enterprise cloud computing solutions provider Nutanix announces new capabilities to its Xi Frame, delivering a richer experience for enterprise customers, including strengthened security, increased flexibility, and broader availability. Some of these new features are enhanced onboarding for on-premises desktop workloads on Nutanix AHV, expanded support for user profile management, the ability to convert Windows Apps into Progressive Web Apps (PWA), and increased regional datacenter support to 69 regions across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Desktop as a Service

Nutanix’s DaaS offering, Xi Frame, is a cloud-based service providing companies with a way to run virtual apps and desktops on their choice of infrastructure. It also includes on-premise with Nutanix AHV and in the public cloud with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or AWS. New Xi Frame features include: