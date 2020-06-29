Enterprise cloud computing solutions provider Nutanix announces new capabilities to its Xi Frame, delivering a richer experience for enterprise customers, including strengthened security, increased flexibility, and broader availability. Some of these new features are enhanced onboarding for on-premises desktop workloads on Nutanix AHV, expanded support for user profile management, the ability to convert Windows Apps into Progressive Web Apps (PWA), and increased regional datacenter support to 69 regions across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Desktop as a Service
Nutanix’s DaaS offering, Xi Frame, is a cloud-based service providing companies with a way to run virtual apps and desktops on their choice of infrastructure. It also includes on-premise with Nutanix AHV and in the public cloud with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or AWS. New Xi Frame features include:
- Enhanced Experience on Nutanix AHV: Since launching Xi Frame on AHV to support customers’ on-premises deployments, Nutanix has added several new features to deliver an enhanced user experience. These include a new version of the Cloud Connector Appliance that streamlines deployment, as well as the Streaming Gateway Appliance (SGA), a secure reverse proxy that supports the Frame Remoting Protocol (FRP).
- Expanded Support for Enterprise Profiles: Xi Frame now supports enterprise user profiles for use cases where desktops are not joined to a domain. Previously, this feature was only supported for domain-joined VMs, so this added flexibility opens up even more use cases for Xi Frame. The built-in enterprise profile feature is enabled through a simple one-click integration and is delivered through a partnership with adaptive workspace management solutions provider Liquidware.
- Support for Progressive Web Apps: Xi Frame now supports automatic conversion of Windows apps into cross-platform Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). A PWA is a web application normally delivered through web pages or websites in a browser, but can also offer the appearance and ease of use of native, installed applications. Once a PWA is “installed,” users can access the software without needing to go through a browser and can simply click on the app icon. Since the technology is cross-platform, this means that Windows applications streamed by Xi Frame from the cloud can appear to run locally on not just Windows devices but Chromebooks, Macs and other non-Windows devices. Having pioneered running any Windows software in a browser, PWA support is another example of how Xi Frame is bridging the gap between traditional Windows software and modern web applications.
- Expanded Worldwide Datacenter Footprint: In recent months, Nutanix Xi Frame has added support for more regional datacenters in South Africa, France, Hong Kong, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the U.S. The DaaS solution is now available in 69 datacenter locations worldwide in partnership with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and AWS.
