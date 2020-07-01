Nutanix announced new solutions for easy deployment, uprade and troubleshoot their cloud infrastructure. These solutions will be delivered via Nutanix Foundation Central, Insights and Lifecycle Manager. Customers can use these new solutions as part of Nutanix HCI software at no additional cost.

To make remote working easier

These Nutanix solutions will allow IT teams to remotely manage cloud infrastructure throughout the entire software lifecycle.

Greg Smith, VP of Technical and Product Marketing at Nutanix said,

“Nutanix was founded with a vision – to make IT infrastructure management so simple, that it essentially becomes invisible. These new capabilities will offer an even more seamless experience from day one and beyond – from anywhere. Nutanix’s simplified management as well as a more secure and resilient IT infrastructure, whether from home or a remote location, is something that is now more important than ever.”

Nutanix Foundation Central enables deployment of private cloud infrastructure on a global scale from a single interface, and from any location.