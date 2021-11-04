Hybrid multi-cloud computing company, Nutanix announced that Dominick Delfino has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer, effective December 6. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Nutanix’s global sales organization, which includes sales engineering, sales operations, inside sales, OEM sales, and channel sales.

20 years of experience

Nutanix’s new Chief Revenue Officer has over 20 years of sales experience. Delfino led software sales and various system engineering teams at multiple companies. Prior to his new role at Nutanix, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Pure Storage. He was responsible for leading, growing the sales organization, and developing differentiated go-to-market strategies.

Before his role at Pure Storage, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for all VMware sales in the Americas. During his time at VMware, he had extensive experience selling VMware’s Cloud Foundation and VSAN solutions. Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix said,

“Dom is a talented leader with a proven track record of scaling businesses, has a strong history of delivering on go-to-market strategies and sales growth, and is an ideal fit for our company culture. Dom’s global sales and industry leadership experience, combined with his innate understanding of what customers want and need, will be invaluable to our continued growth and success as we help our customers navigate to a hybrid multicloud future. I have known Dom for almost twenty years and I look forward to working closely with him as we expand our go-to-market presence, deliver on our long-term financial goals, and drive value for our stakeholders.”

