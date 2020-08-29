Enterprise cloud computing company Nutanix announced that the company’s co-founder and CEO’s retirement plans. According to the statement, Pandey will continue until the company selects and appoints the company’s next CEO. Pandey held the CEO position for the last 11 years. The company also announced Bain Capital Private Equity‘s investment of $750 million in Senior Convertible Notes to support the Company’s growth initiatives and financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended July 31, 2020.

$1.6B in Annual Billings

Pandey led the company from founding to $1.6B in Annual Billings in over 10 years. Pandey also published a post concerning his decision to retire. Dheeraj Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutanix, said,