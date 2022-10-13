Nutanix announced today the general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure.

NC2 on Azure provides customers the investment protection and choice to run their workloads in a hybrid cloud environment.

environment. NC2 on Azure enables customers to deploy and manage their workloads in their own Azure account.

Hybrid multi-cloud computing company, Nutanix announced the general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Microsoft Azure, which extends the company’s hybrid cloud environment to Microsoft Azure dedicated bare metal nodes. NC2 on Azure provides a seamless hyperconverged infrastructure and unified management spanning private and public cloud environments.

Extending hybrid cloud environment

Nutanix’s new solution allows users to deploy and manage their workloads in their own Azure account. Also, VNet allows users to keep the operating model simple and consistent between Azure and on-premises.

The new solution also provides investment protection and the choice to run their workloads in a hybrid cloud environment with license portability of Nutanix term-based software and the ability to benefit from Microsoft Azure benefits. NC2 on Azure is currently available to customers on Azure dedicated bare metal nodes. It is currently available in North America Azure regions, more regions to follow in 2023. Customers can leverage NC2 on Azure to:

Simplify and optimize disaster recovery, eliminating the need to maintain a secondary site by utilizing Microsoft Azure’s on-demand capacity for failover.

Access on-demand capacity bursting to Microsoft Azure, rapidly scaling capacity while leveraging existing applications and tooling.

Migrate and modernize their data centers by easily moving their existing applications and data as-is without costly and time-consuming refactoring or retooling.

Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix said,

« Organizations are embracing hybrid multicloud to easily scale from on-prem to the public cloud, optimize costs for performant and secure workloads, and tap into a flexible subscription model. NC2 on Azure gives our customers a frictionless on-ramp to Azure with consistent management of apps and data across their hybrid multicloud environment. »