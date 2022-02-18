Hybrid multi-cloud computing company, Nutanix launched its simplified product portfolio. With the launch, the company is focusing on streamlining the digital transformation experience by offering simplified solutions. Nutanix is using its hyper-converged infrastructure as the foundation to build an enterprise-ready, unified cloud platform.

A simplified portfolio

Nutanix’s new portfolio aims to eliminate the complexity of enabling various hybrid cloud services in multiple environments. To achieve this, packaging, metering, and pricing are simplified to allow users to plan for changing needs more easily. The company is also helping users with their cloud journey with its validated designs and deployment practices. The new, simplified portfolio includes:

Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) provides a complete software solution including virtual compute, storage, and networking for virtual machines and containers, that can be deployed in private data centers on the hardware of your choice or in public clouds with built-in resilience, self-healing, performance, disaster recovery capabilities, and security.

Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM) brings simplicity and ease of use to building and managing cloud deployments by driving consistent governance across private and public clouds, helping customers accelerate their cloud journey. NCM delivers intelligent operations including monitoring, insights, and automated remediation making it easier for enterprises to deploy, operate, and manage their applications.

Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) delivers distributed and software-defined storage for multiple protocols (volumes, files, objects) to support a variety of workloads deployed anywhere with license portability in between. A single point of management for all storage resources eliminates the complexity of multiple interfaces and enables non-storage experts to handle most day-to-day storage and data management tasks.

Nutanix Database Service (NDB) simplifies database management across hybrid multi-cloud environments for database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle Database, with powerful automation for provisioning, scaling, patching, protection, and cloning of database instances.

Nutanix End User Computing Solutions deliver virtual apps and desktops to users worldwide from the public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. They provide a per-user licensing option for NCI that simplifies capacity planning by matching the infrastructure cost model to that of the end-user computing platform.

Thomas Cornely, SVP of Product Management at Nutanix said,

« The Nutanix Cloud Platform builds on our market-leading hyper-converged infrastructure software to deliver a consistent cloud operating model for enterprises. Our new, simplified portfolio brings together our rich product capabilities across on-premises and public clouds to deliver consistent infrastructure, data services, management, and operations for applications in virtual machines and containers. »