Cloud computing company Nutanix announced major new capabilities in its hyper-converged infrastructure software and Karbon Platform Services, a Kubernetes-based multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service with automated system-managed security. The company stated that HCI innovations will bring up to 50% faster performance, native virtual networking to simplify multi-cloud deployments, end-to-end security monitoring, and expanded automation and budgeting capabilities. Nutanix’s advanced HCI architecture exploits the latest in storage technologies, resulting in lower latency and 50% faster performance for intensive workloads.

Karbon Platform Services

Karbon Platform Services provides users with a turnkey managed services experience, on-premises, in the public cloud, and at the edge, to build and run cloud-native applications and also allows them to decouple applications from the underlying infrastructure. It also provides a simplified and consistent application lifecycle management and security framework. The cloud-native PaaS will allow engineers to streamline application development and orchestration without needing to manage the underlying infrastructure. Karbon Platform Services is built on the core Kubernetes lifecycle management capabilities introduced with Karbon as an integrated component of the Nutanix HCI software. Rajiv Mirani, CTO at Nutanix said,

“IT resources are the engines that power digital enterprises. But as a company scales, adopts hybrid-cloud, and manages an increasing number of applications, supporting engineering needs can be challenging for IT. With Karbon Platform Services, we aim to simplify application development and orchestration while streamlining the relationship between IT and development teams to support our customers’ DevOps strategies.”

