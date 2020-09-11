Cloud computing company Nutanix partnered with Microsoft to offer customers sales and support experiences. Both companies will focus on extending Nutanix hybrid cloud infrastructure to Azure. According to the announcement, Microsoft Azure customers will be able to use their existing Azure credits to purchase Nutanix software. Meanwhile, Nutanix customers will be able to port their existing term licenses to Nutanix Clusters on Azure.

A single software stack across public and private clouds

Customers running workloads on Nutanix Clusters on Azure will benefit from Azure Hybrid Benefit nad extended security updates to improve cost, security, and efficiency. Additionally, Nutanix and Microsoft will also enable managing servers, containers, and data services on Nutanix HCI.

Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix, said,

“With this partnership, Microsoft and Nutanix show our commitment to delivering a true, unified hybrid and multicloud environment. We know customers are looking for solutions to truly and simply advance their cloud journey. This partnership helps us deliver a single software stack across public and private clouds, resulting in increased agility, streamlined operations, and significant cost savings.”

This collaboration will enable customers to run hybrid workloads across private and public clouds without needing to rearchitect their applications.

