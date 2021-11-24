Hybrid multi-cloud computing company, Nutanix announced its financial results for the first quarter ended October 31. During the period, the company managed to reach 1,580 customers with lifetime bookings of over $1 million. Nutanix also added 560 new customers, which brings the total number of customers to 20,700.

21% revenue increase

Nutanix announced that the company’s revenue was $387.5 million during the first quarter of its fiscal year 2022. The revenue was increased by 21% from $312.8 million year-over-year. The company’s annual contract value billings was $183.3 million, up %33 from $137.8 million from the same time last year. Nutanix’s annual recurring revenue for the first quarter was $952.6 million, with a 67% increase year-over-year from $569.5 million.

Company highlights:

Formed Strategic Partnership with Citrix to Power the Future of Work: Nutanix and Citrix announced a strategic partnership to provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.

Received Recognition from Gartner for Both Core and Emerging Products: Nutanix was named as a leader in Gartner, Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure for the fifth time in a row. Nutanix was also named for the first time in Gartner’s October 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Files and Objects Storage as a Visionary.

Appointed Dominick Delfino as Chief Revenue Officer: Nutanix announced that it appointed Dominick Delfino to lead the Company’s worldwide sales organization, including sales engineering, sales operations, inside sales, OEM sales, and channel sales, effective December 6, 2021. Mr. Delfino brings more than 20 years of global sales experience, having led software sales and system engineering teams at multiple technology and software companies.

Appointed Anja Hamilton as Chief People Officer: Nutanix announced that it named Anja Hamilton as Chief People Officer, effective January 4, 2022 . She will be responsible for the Company’s global people strategy and operations as Nutanix continues to attract, support and retain top talent. Rukmini Sivaraman, Chief People Officer and SVP of Strategic Finance, will transition to SVP of Finance and Planning and report to Chief Financial Officer, Duston Williams.

Hosted .NEXT Digital Experience: Nutanix hosted its signature customer event where it saw a record number of new Nutanix professional certifications and viewership of keynotes and breakout sessions.

Announced New Capabilities for Nutanix’s Cloud Platform: Nutanix launched AOS 6.0 with new integrated, zero-trust security, disaster recovery and virtual networking innovations. The Company also introduced new capabilities that make it easier for customers to simplify data management and optimize database and big data workload performance on the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix said,

« Our first quarter was a good start to our fiscal year, demonstrating strong year-over-year top and bottom-line improvement. We continued to execute towards our targets of free cash flow break-even in the second half of calendar 2022 and a 25 percent-plus ACV billings CAGR through fiscal 2025. »

