Private, hybrid and multi-cloud computing provider Nutanix introduced the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program. Now, it covers service providers globally.

For helping providers maximize profitability

The program empowers service managed and cloud service providers to build highly differentiated hybrid and multi-cloud services delivering increased profitability and faster time-to-market.

Christian Alvarez, SVP of Worldwide Channels at Nutanix, said,

“As the demand for managed and cloud services surges, service providers are uniquely positioned to assist an organization’s growth, optimization initiatives, and digital transformation needs. Through the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, we are rewarding our partners’ commitment in delivering high value IT cloud service offerings and helping them maximize profitability and increase their revenue growth potential through premium offerings.”

The Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program helps service providers improve margins and agility by addressing the lock-in and minimum commitment requirements encountered in traditional service provider vendor models and programs.

Partners who join the program will be able to take advantage of all the benefits outlined in the Elevate Service Provider Program Guide including training, Not For Resale (NFR) and Nutanix XLAB software licenses, and enablement support. You can reach more information on how to sign up, accompanying benefits, and the program guide.

